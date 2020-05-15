PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order expired on Friday, but he wants Arizonans to continue to slow the coronavirus spread by following guidelines from the federal government.

The Governor's Office tweeted out that Arizonans still need to "act responsibly" as the state economy reopens in the first phase of his plan, "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger." The Arizona Department of Health Services Guidance is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Overall, people are told to stay home if they feel sick and wash their hands often, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces. Coughs and sneezes should be covered and items and surfaces should be disinfected as much as possible.

The reopening guidance also gave advice on what different industries and their customers should do. Customers should stay at least 6 feet away from other customers, should not touch their faces, use touchless payment and use hand sanitizer after visiting the business. Companies are encouraged to make sure their workers maintain physical distance when possible, require employees to wear masks and gloves when possible, provide soap and water for handwashing, and implement comprehensive sanitation protocols.

Places like theaters, gyms and restaurants are encouraged to operate at reduced occupancy. Theaters are encouraged to space out seating and change showtimes to prevent congregating in waiting areas. In casinos, bingo players are encouraged to bring their own stampers or consider single-use stampers. All slot machines, table kiosks should be cleaned and disinfected on a regular schedule. There should be spacing of at least 6 feet between parties, and gatherings should have limited attendance for places of worship. Choirs and large musical ensembles should be avoided, if possible, and a soloist should be considered instead. For those operating community pools, employees should be screened for coronavirus symptoms before their shifts start and they should consider having guests provide their own towels.

Below is a full description of the guidelines for