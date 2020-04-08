PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey released an executive order that required travelers to self-isolate after arriving from several states hit hard by the coronavirus. A day after the announcement was made, Arizona’s Family is working to learn more about what is included and not included in this order.
Tuesday’s executive order states: “By 12:01 am on April 9, 2020, the Arizona Department of Health Services pursuant to A.R.S 36-788, shall implement a process to inform travelers of the isolation and self-quarantine measures required of individuals subject to this order.”
“Every aviation and airport authority in Arizona, as well as the government of any jurisdiction where an airport is located shall assist the Arizona Department of Health Services to ensure that the purposes of this order are fulfilled.”
Arizona’s Family has asked Sky Harbor International Airport multiple times how they plan to fulfill the executive order. They directed us to the Arizona Department of Health Services, which has not responded to our request for information.
Even though the order states the airport should help fulfill the order, there is nothing in the executive order actually outlining the responsibilities of any Arizona airport.
Annie DeGraw, Communications Director for Mayor Kate Gallego, released this statement regarding the executive order: “These types of directives are typically pre-approved, or at least coordinated, with the FAA and the airport before a decision is made. This coordination has not yet taken place. The airport recently received guidance from the FAA stating that utilizing airport employees for these types of quarantine efforts is generally not considered appropriate.”
Patrick Ptak, a spokesperson for Gov. Ducey released the following statement: “This is a public health emergency, and it's all hands on deck. The airports will be playing a role, just like other public and private entities across the state. Our executive order is in line with FAA guidance. We are coordinating with the airports, and we are not requiring them to do public health screenings or quarantines, as they state. This is about educating travelers.”
Arizona’s Family asked Ptak what role Arizona airports hold in educating travelers. We are awaiting a reply.
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott directed air and ground travelers arriving from several states and making Texas their final destination to fill out a 14-day self-quarantine form.The form consists of name, date of birth, license number and the designated quarantine location. Arizona’s Family asked Gov. Ducey’s office if this is a possibility for Arizona but the office did not directly respond to this question.
Looking at flights into Phoenix on Wednesday, Southwest Airlines was operating a flight from Buffalo, New York to Phoenix. Arizona’s Family asked the airline what they are doing to educate travelers about the latest advisories. “Southwest is focusing our efforts on communicating the order to Customers prior to their travel so that they can make informed decisions. We are utilizing communication channels including a Travel Advisory on our website, push notifications, messaging on our mobile app, and pre-trip emails to Customers traveling to any of the areas experiencing travel restrictions," the airline said.
