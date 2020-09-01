PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Twitter Tuesday that he issued an executive order deferring driver license renewals as a way to reduce in-person visits to the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) offices and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The order is for licenses that expire between March 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020.
Starting Wednesday, any driver who needs to update their driver license expiration date can do so online.
“Arizona continues to focus on proactive steps to protect the health of our communities and keep our state moving in the right direction," Ducey said. "Today’s commonsense Executive Order extends the deadline for drivers to renew their licenses by one year, helping reduce the number of in-person MVD visits during the upcoming months and protecting our most vulnerable."
Under the order, you now have one year from the expiration date on your license to get it renewed.
The new executive order also allows law enforcement agencies, local and state governments, and election officials to accept expired driver licenses as valid identification in that same time frame, including at polling places for the upcoming presidential election.