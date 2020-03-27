PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - As the unemployment rate soars, Arizona is facing a spike in food stamp applications, 3 On Your Side has learned. According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, the agency saw a 10% increase in applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) last week. In February, the agency received a weekly average of 8,645 SNAP applications. During the week beginning on March 18, the number of applications jumped to 9,547, Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for DES, said.

"DES will continue to monitor trends through the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide needed benefits to Arizona families to support them during these unprecedented times," Bezio added in an email.

This week, Gov. Doug Ducey acknowledged the need for food assistance will continue to grow through the coronavirus emergency and asked the federal government to approve a series of changes to the SNAP program that he believes will help people access the help they need. "If approved, people will be able to get more benefits faster, for a longer period of time, and they'll be able to get hot food," Ducey said during a news conference Wednesday. "We know there are real people out there feeling real pain. We know there are people already living paycheck to paycheck, and they can't afford to have their lives upended any more than it already has been by this crisis."

Specifically, DES is requesting waivers that would allow the agency to approve applications without eligibility interviews, allow eligible families to buy prepared and hot meals from grocery stores, and waive work requirements for eligible students.

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), which oversees SNAP, said the agency is reviewing waiver requests from states on a "continual basis," adding that it is "committed to providing states with the flexibilities to provide needed relief during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The federal agency has already approved one Arizona request to extend certification periods and adjust reporting requirements. Other requests are still being evaluated.