SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday is National Star Wars Day also known May the 4th. To celebrate this year during stay-at-home orders, Moonlight in Scottsdale, will be playing two Star Wars movies to celebrate.

The two Star Wars movies are New Hope and Empire Strikes Back. Viewings start at 7:30 p.m. and again at 9:45 p.m.

May the 4th is a play on the popular phrase, "May the force be with you," which with everything going on in the world, there is more reason to celebrate it than ever before.

Moonlight is located at Sonora Village at 15449 N Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

Tickets are $15 to $20 which you can buy here.