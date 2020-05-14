PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Even though restaurants around the Valley are opening their doors once again, some people are not quite ready to go back to "dining in."
Gov. Doug Ducey gave the order that restaurants could reopen starting on May 11, following weeks of dining rooms being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some Valley residents, including folks considered "high risk," or those with compromised immune systems, are reluctant to go back into restaurants right now.
But, a new curbside service at Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace is offering a unique alternative. It's called "Drive-in to Delish." Think of it as a drive-in dinner experience with no touching, no contact and delicious food delivered right to your car.
Guests can pull into a parking space, scan a QR code, select which restaurant from which they would like to order, and have their food delivered to their vehicle.
There are now designated parking spots for "Drive-In to Delish" at both Desert Ridge and Tempe Marketplace. The rest is done from the comfort of your car.
"Simply pull out your phone, scan the QR code, and you can pull up menus and order and then have those delicious eats delivered right to your vehicle," says Emilie Andrews with Vestar, which is the parent company for Desert Ridge Marketplace.
At Desert Ridge, you can order from Tikka Shack, Slices Pizza and Nori Sushi. More restaurants, like Islands, are expected to participate soon.
At Tempe Marketplace, you'll have choices like Cold Stone Creamery, Genghis Grill, It's All Greek to Me, Slices Pizza, Yogi's Grill, Churroholic and Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que.
The order is instantly sent to the restaurant's kitchen and a restaurant crew member will swiftly and safely deliver the packaged-up dishes directly to car.
The hours are 11 a.m to 8 p.m. daily. You can eat your food right there in your car, or take your order home to enjoy. The whole experience is done with no contact, no calling ahead and no hassle.
"We're trying to provide a safe and alternative dining destination for those people who, maybe, don't yet feel comfortable to venture into restaurants that have just opened up for in-restaurant dining," Andrews says. "It's very easy, touch-free and seamless to use."
And there are deals to be had if you try out the service next week. From May 18 to May 24, if you spend $20, you get a $5 gift card to the restaurant from which you ordered.
You can find more information online about Drive-In to Delish at Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace.