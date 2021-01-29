PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said children could get vaccinated in the next couple of months. Vaccines for kids aren't approved yet, but two trials testing kids as young as 12 years old are underway.
"Hopefully, by the time we get to the late spring or early summer, we will have children being able to get vaccinated," said Fauci.
Fauci said if those trials are successful, they will start testing kids as young as nine years old. However, Dr. Shad Marvasti, with the University of Arizona College of Medicine, said those trials could take longer to get emergency approval.
"Once you get under ten years of age and before puberty, it is really a totally different ball game," said Marvasti. "They aren't just little adults, they have different physiology, and they will require significantly lower doses to get an immune response."
The Pfizer vaccine got approval for people 16 and older, while Moderna's vaccine is for those 18 and older. Marvasti said AstraZeneca plans to conduct trials with kids as young as five years old in the coming months.