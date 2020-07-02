PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona's Family spoke with Dr. Cara Christ about the spike in coronavirus cases Arizona has seen in recent weeks since reopening in mid-May.

New numbers on Thursday

New cases reported: 3,333

New deaths reported: 37

Total cases: 87,425

Total deaths:1,757

On Wednesday, Arizona set a new one-day record, reporting more than 4,800 new coronavirus cases. As we go into a long holiday weekend, Christ says Arizonans need to do their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are asking people to stay in groups less than 10," she said. You are safer at home. And if you do need to leave, make sure you wear a mask."

On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order closing bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing rentals. He called the move a "one-month pause," sayings the closures will help relieve stress on the healthcare system and give time for new transmission to slow.

"There has been evidence of increased breathing, especially when you are exercising, when you are singing, when you are yelling, or when you are shouting," Christ explained Thursday. "We know that increases the transmission of COVID-19. We also know that in that type of environment, it's very had to wear a mask. It's also difficult to physically distance, and it's difficult to disinfect the machinery. We just want to make sure Arizonans are taking every precaution to prevent ... transmitting COVID-19."

Some gyms have defied the order and are fighting back.

As for the "crisis standard of care" at hospitals that we've heard so much about this week, Christ says people do not need to panic.

"That is not where Arizona is at this time," she said. "We want to reassure Arizonans. This is a framework. It's a plan that allows our hospitals to have a protocol that provides them with civil liability protections, a plan in case there are scarce resources. What we want Arizonans to know is that our hospitals are getting prepared. ... But Arizona is not triaging at this point. ... You will receive care when you go to a hospital."

Arizona's Family also asked Christ point-blank if she would have reopened Arizona on May 15 if the decision were hers alone.

"We squarely met the gating criteria," she said. "We were starting to see some concerning health impacts from people staying at home. So yes, we would have still opened."

But she also said there are things she would have done differently.

"I think we would have given much stronger recommendations about the masks ..., and really encouraging Arizonans that while we are slowly opening back up, this isn't the green light to speed."