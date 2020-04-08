Dozens of masks and other items donated to Phoenix man with ALS and his wife

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A couple struggling to safely get supplies in the coronavirus outbreak was overwhelmed when they received dozens of masks and food items on their doorstep.

"I just can't believe the generosity of people," said Diane Ward. Arizona's Family first spoke with Diane and her husband Brad Ward yesterday.

+2 Man battling ALS, wife relying on help from neighbors during coronavirus outbreak A Minnesotan couple spending the winter in Arizona is having to stay longer than planned as one of them is fighting ALS and traveling during the coronavirus outbreak could turn deadly.

In September, Brad was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS]. The couple moved to Arizona for the winter and were planning to move back to Minnesota by the end of April. Because of coronavirus, they are waiting until the spread of the virus slows down as it can be deadly to Brad.

Diane reached out to her neighbors on the NextDoor app asking for materials to make a mask as she didn't have the supplies with her in their north Phoenix apartment.

"We've got an amazing response. I'm sending a response to everybody, and it's taking forever. As soon as I do another one, there's another email," Diane said.

"She reads them out to me," Brad chimed in.

Many people offered to mail her masks. Others offered to make a grocery store run for her.

"Some people have offered some money. They say, 'Anything you need, just let us know.' and that's always kind of hard because I don't know what to say," Diane said. "It just blows me away. It brings tears to my eyes, the thoughts of people that have been willing to help us."

The management team at her apartment complex, Ventura Vista, also dropped a box of groceries off at their door. They also gave Diane a vase of roses for her birthday, which happened to be today, April 8.

"Last April I wanted to do something special for my 65th birthday, and this was before he was diagnosed," Diane said, explaining she never could imagine a birthday like this.

Diane also received a dinner for two, and sweet treats, as well as a $50 gift card. "I don't know how to show my gratitude," she said.

Because so many people plan on sending the couple masks, she plans to donate some of them to the ALS Association of Arizona, hoping it helps another family battling the disease.

"It's great to receive, but it's always better to give also," Diane said.

The couple is considering buying a home in Arizona as cold winters can be brutal for ALS patients. Brad says he's excited to experience the dry heat. They say, no matter what, Phoenix will always hold a special place in their hearts.

"I'm just amazed of how friendly Arizonans are, how friendly people are," Diane said. "I have a lot of good things to tell people in Minnesota about the people here in Arizona -- about how helpful they've been."