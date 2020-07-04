PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of people gathered for the Fourth of July weekend in Downtown Prescott. It's one of the few towns that doesn't require face masks, Yavapai County doesn't as well, and most people were not wearing one in downtown Prescott.
"Strictly because I left it in the car," said Prescott Valley resident Doddee Inzerillo. "We're outside, we are not close to anybody, but at the same time I want to respect people who live with others who are higher risk."
It's almost personal for retired Dr. Tom Rusing.
"It has been frustrating," Dr. Rusing said. "I would say a very small percentage of the people here yesterday and today are wearing a face mask."
The Prescott resident was just in Gallup, New Mexico, one of the nation's COVID-19 hotspots. He volunteered his time, helping people who lost loved ones to the unforgiving virus.
"I think it puts things into perspective; these things can happen why can't I wear a face mask? Why can't I make the decision to do the right thing?" said Dr. Rusing.
Meanwhile, 'The World's Oldest Rodeo' is still on in Prescott. Security kicked media off of the grounds, and a spokesperson didn't respond to our questions.
According to their website, they are selling tickets at capacity and following CDC guidelines. "I had gone last year, and it was probably about a quarter of the people usually there. Everyone was spaced out there," said Inzerillo.
July 5th is the last day of the rodeo; you'll have to sign a waiver if you want to get in.
"I don't think we are doing the things the CDC consistently recommends," said Dr. Rusing. At the end of the day, Dr. Rusing wants to see local leaders mandate a mask policy in Prescott.
"This is not a political issue; this is about doing what's right," said Dr. Rusing.