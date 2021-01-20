PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - So many students are learning from home in order to stay safe during the pandemic, but the digital divide is making online schooling tough for many students. "We've seen our own kids have to struggle during online learning," said Phoenix City Council member Carlos Garcia.
Now, a new donation of nearly 10,000 laptops should help bridge that digital divide. "We want to close that gap and we are doing that today," said council member Laura Pastor. "Kids now have what they need. They are able to communicate and move on with their education."
"We believe in future of students; we are very excited to give them these high-quality Dell laptops so they can continue learning in a safe environment during COVID-19," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
The City of Phoenix donated $2 million of CARES Act funding to go toward the purchase the laptops. The city partnered with the non-profits School Connect and Scottsdale Bible Church. The church donated an additional million dollars.
"We are flat-out hoping our little buddies, our third graders, fourth graders, and seniors have what they need to get to the next grade level and to learn to read and write," said Shannon Cox from Scottsdale Bible Church.
"If you have 5 students in a household, only 2 students received laptops and the expectation was to share. This will help offset that and provide additional laptops to the home," said Dr. Larry Weeks, CEO and Superintendent, Phoenix Elementary School District.
Another goal is to let families use the computer for making appointments for things like doctor visits or to get the COVID-19 vaccine, appointments that are critical during the pandemic.