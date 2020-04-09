PHOENIX (AP) -- The Phoenix Police Department has reported an increase in domestic violence as more people remain home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona's Family confirmed with Phoenix police that the department dispatched officers on 3,587 domestic violence calls in March as travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders were implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Police say that is a 5.6% increase in calls responding to reports of family fights or aggravated assault with domestic partners compared to March of 2019. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says there was a 15% increase in the first week of April compared to the same week last year.

Help for Arizona domestic violence victims during COVID-19 stay-at-home order Stay-at-home orders during this pandemic can be dangerous for victims of domestic violence, and right now, resources are scarce.

Phoenix police recommends that anyone who needs help with a potentially dangerous situation at home to help reach out to the Family Advocacy Center at 602-534-2120 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

The Family Advocacy Center can help with the following: