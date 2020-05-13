MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Dolly Steamboat will set sail in Canyon Lake once again after closing down amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The dinner cruise boat had a rough year after the Woodbury Fire halted its 33-year-old business for two weeks last summer, which then resulted in road closures to get to the lake.
"We've just had a series of unfortunate events for us that has made it a little bit rough," said Captain Jeff Grimh.
Grimh was hoping this tourist season would make up for the previous year, but COVID-19 had other plans. "The coronavirus hit us mid-busy season. We were right at the peak and then it hit us," Grimh said.
The Dolly Steamboat will host dinner cruises once again this weekend, as the governor's executive order will expire on Friday night. "Today we went up and did a dry run, if you will, of all the different policies we're putting into play to just make sure that our crew's safe, our passengers of course are safe, when it comes to the coronavirus and how to keep things sanitized," Grimh said.
The boat can hold up to 142 people, but for now, that will be cut in half to allow for people to be seated every other table to maintain social distance.
"Of course we have the necessary sanitizing chemical that everyone seems to be using that we will try to decontaminate after each use on our tables," Grimh added. There will also be ticketless entry to minimize human and material contact.
Grimh said they already have people calling for reservations and are excited to get back in business for the summer.