NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – Navajo Nation leaders say they are preparing for a second wave of COVID-19 later this year. As of Monday evening, more than 3,200 people on the Navajo Nation have contracted COVID-19, and 102 people have died.
The Navajo Nation ranks at the top nationwide for cases per capita, and in the top five places for deaths per capita.
Now doctors from around the world are coming to help fight the COVID-19 crisis on the Navajo Nation, including Doctor’s Without Borders (MSF).
“We invited them to come here,” President Jonathan Nez said. “They’re here; we appreciate their support.”
Navajo Nation has opened three temporary medical facilities, which are being used as a transitional space for COVID-19 positive patients to help slow the spread of the virus.
MSF sent a team of nine to help on the Navajo Nation and in border communities in New Mexico. The group plans on being here through the end of June, but plan to stay longer if needed.
"We are asking everyone that is available out there that have healthcare credentials to assist in this, this pandemic hit us hard here on the Navajo Nation," President Nez said.