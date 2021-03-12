PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A week after Governor Doug Ducey loosened some COVID restrictions for Arizona businesses, a group of doctors says it's too early for that. The Committee to Protect Medicare warned the governor Friday that easing restrictions before enough people have been vaccinated "will endanger health and safety, and threaten to prolong people's suffering and economic pain."

Governor Ducey issues executive order eliminating capacity restrictions on businesses New protocols come after seven weeks of declining coronavirus across the state and as Arizona has administered more than 2 million vaccine doses.

People flocked to restaurants on March 5 when Ducey lifted capacity restrictions. However, many business owners quickly found out that with social distance requirements still in place, they couldn't add more tables and keep them 6 feet apart. The group of Arizona doctors says the push to resume normal activities is coming too soon.

"The restrictions should be lifted slowly. The problem is not jumping from 0 to 100 in one day. That's the big issue," said endocrinologist Dr. Ricardo Correa. "For the past year, too many people have struggled, sacrificed, and died to get to this point in the pandemic when we are close to eradicating COVID-19. Arizona's policymakers must resist the temptation to fling the door open when we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We should focus on vaccinating more people — especially underrepresented minorities."

With just 10% of Arizona adults fully vaccinated so far, Correa says lifting restrictions could send case numbers spiking again, especially because of spring break super spreaders. He predicts a spike as big as last summer's is not out of the realm of possibility.

"Arizona is nowhere near community immunity, and we shouldn't be throwing gasoline on a fire that we are slowly starting to control," said Dr. Cadey Harrel, a family medicine specialist in Tucson.

Plenty of people in the restaurant industry say they're not concerned, like Tim Eleeson, manager at La Pinata in central Phoenix.

"I think coming out to the public to the restaurants, to movies, to whatever, it's a personal choice," he said. "And I think if you feel comfortable coming to a restaurant, come to a restaurant."

Arizona Liquor Industry Consultants says the food industry takes safety very seriously.

"But with following the guidelines that the governor's put in place, everyone feels pretty safe in the guidelines with the social distancing, the increased cleaning," said partner Craig Miller.

Correa and his colleagues are concerned the governor is ignoring the science. He also calls on the legislature not to allow business owners to ignore local mask mandates, saying it will endanger people's lives.

"We need to go not so fast to prevent things [from] becom[ing] worse and then we have to react. Instead of being reactive, we need to be preventive," he said.