Staff at Valleywise Health cheered and clapped as a patient, who was just treated for COVID-19, was discharged from the hospital Friday afternoon. (Video courtesy: Valleywise Health)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The doctors and staff at Valleywise Health in Phoenix took a moment to celebrate a coronavirus patient on Friday.

Video provided by Valleywise Health shows a couple dozen employees clapping and cheering while the patient walked out of the hospital. For privacy reasons, the patient was not shown on camera. 

Valleywise Health hospital is located at 26th Street and Roosevelt in Phoenix. 

As of Friday afternoon, there are 3,112 coronavirus cases in Arizona. 97 people have died as a result of the virus. 

 

