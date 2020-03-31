PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Some Arizona doctors have raised concerns that Gov. Doug Ducey's order to stay home doesn't go far enough to protect the public from spreading COVID-19.

Gov. Doug Ducey announces stay-at-home order for Arizonans Gov. Ducey has ordered a statewide order to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," he said.

The order took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but allows a list of "essential businesses" to stay open. Those businesses include golf courses, payday lenders and hair salons.

But Dr. Roberto Ruiz said it's difficult to maintain social distancing if you are getting your hair and nails done. "I think that's something that needs to be looked at," he said Tuesday.

During an appearance on Good Morning Arizona, the governor said his goal in issuing the executive order wasn't to close businesses but stress that people need to practice social distancing.

Another local physician, Dr. Gerald Asin, said it's impossible to completely eliminate risk, but would like to see the state take aggressive actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Arizona's Family, other broadcasters will hold COVID-19 Town Hall on Thursday evening On Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m., broadcasters from across Arizona will join Gov. Doug Ducey for a Town Hall meeting to address COVID-19 concerns.

"No one wants to see our economy go down to zero and everyone be very unhappy, but we also want to get this thing behind us in the rearview mirror and I think the more aggressive we are the sooner we'll be there," he said.