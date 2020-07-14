PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Doctors want to make it easier for you to get coronavirus testing. Physicians at Nod Specialists said they rolled out mobile testing this week where they can order the lab to come to you.
They are making it available for people in the Phoenix metro, Prescott, Flagstaff and Tucson. "Anybody who is paying attention to the news understands we're in the midst of a surge still, especially Arizona being one of the most stricken states," said Kevin Stephan, an infectious disease doctor with Nod Specialists.
He said it's safer than going to emergency rooms or urgent care, where others can get you sick.
If you want to use the service, you start by calling Nod Specialists to set up a virtual appointment with a doctor. "It can be a brief consultation, but they can talk to us for 10 or 15 minutes," said Stephan. "We can pretty quickly determine, what are the circumstances that you're worried about? Are you exposed and you're not sick? Do you have symptoms? Do you want to know if you had COVID?"
If needed, the doctor will order you a coronavirus or antibody test through its mobile lab partners. "We were excited when we found these companies that would help us with mobile testing because that was the piece we were missing was the ability to bring the care to the patient rather than have them queue up and stand in long lines," said Stephan.
He says right now it's 59 bucks for the home lab visits, and the actual tests are usually covered by your health insurance. This is new, so they're still to trying to figure out how many mobile visits can be done each day and how long it will take to get test results back.
"We can follow up with the patient after they've had the test to counsel them about the significance of their results and if there's anything further that needs to be done," said Stephan.
For more information, go online or call (602) 551-8052 for an appointment.