PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The new strain of COVID first seen in the UK has now been reported in California and Colorado, and doctors in Arizona believe it's been in the state for over a month.

"I would say, 80-90% of the people we're testing are positive. We're seeing so many more COVID cases, and I would be very surprised if we don't already have this new strain well within Arizona at this time," said Dr. Andrew Carroll.

The new strain of the virus is more contagious; however, there is no evidence that the symptoms are more severe. Dr. Carroll worries that that higher rate of transmission will lead to a higher mortality rate.

"If you get 10,000 people sick and with a 1% mortality, that's 100 people that are going to die. But if you get 100,000 people sick, that's going to be 1,000 people that die, and that's a pretty significant change," explained Dr. Carroll. "We're concerned because the rate of transmission could increase the mortality rate, but even more concerning, it's going to bring an even larger burden on the hospitals, and we have zero capacity at the hospitals today."

Neither the patient in Colorado nor the one in California have traveled recently, and contact tracing is being performed.

"The reason that the individuals in Colorado and California contracted this illness, given that they have not traveled, means they picked it up from somebody else, or somebody else who did, and it's already running around," Dr. Carroll said. "It's not that person who brought it into this community; it was brought in by somebody else, which means it's probably somebody else, which means it's probably hundreds of other people around that person who already have it."

Dr. Josh Labaer with the ASU BioDesign Institute says there are 20 mutations within the new variant of the virus.

"One of these mutations occurs in one of the three genes that's used for common testing using the Thermo Fisher testing, which is what ASU uses in its saliva tests," Dr. Labaer said. "Because we test for the three genes, we still think the test will be quite useful anyway. But it is worth noting it may affect that. It might be a trigger for us to do more sequencing of variants to make sure that we're aware of what's here in Arizona."

However, Dr. Labaer and Dr. Carroll said that the US doesn't sequence mutations like in the UK.

"The US doesn't do as much sequencing of the various variants as the UK does. So we don't have as good a handle on the various variants as the UK does, so we don't have as good a handle on how prevalent these variations are," Dr. Labaer explained.

"We don't usually check for mutant strains because we want to be able to make sure we're capturing anybody who might have COVID. We're not looking at things that make things more contagious; we're making sure that what we're seeing is COVID," Dr. Carroll said.

As for the vaccine, Dr. Carroll says the vaccine focuses on the way the virus attaches to the cell, which hasn't changed in the new strain.

"It will have to change pretty significantly to not work. As far as we've seen, the vaccine is still effective, and we're pretty certain it's going to be effective against this new strain even though it's more contagious," Dr. Carroll said.