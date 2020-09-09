PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When Arizona’s coronavirus numbers were spiking earlier this summer, it was hard for contact tracing to be very effective.

“When you’re overwhelming the system – really when you have so many people coming through, the tracing kind of becomes useless,” said Dr. Ross Goldberg, president of the Arizona Medical Association.

Now that our numbers have come down significantly, Goldberg says we’ve finally seen enough of a drop in the numbers to re-emphasize the tracing.

Arizona health expert: Enforcement, contact tracing keys to sustained progress amid COVID-19 The former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services says the keys to sustaining the state's progress against the COVID-19 pandemic include strict enforcement on businesses of health and safety guidelines and contact tracing.

“We have to worry about the next wave, right? We have flu season coming up,” he said. “We’re worried about another potential wave, so we do want to get ahead of it.”

Spokesman Ron Coleman says Maricopa County has constantly been doing case investigations and contact tracing since the beginning of the pandemic. They ramped up their staffing numbers as the state’s numbers were going up and currently have 77 dedicated staffers, plus 45 people from the Crisis Response Network who are doing tracing too. They traced more than 2,200 cases in the past week.

Goldberg says the tracing is a two-way street and works very well in small numbers.

“You actually can follow the path of the virus and how it’s spreading and see if you can find a place to stop the spread and then also go backwards – try to figure out where it came from.”

Right now, Coleman says the county is focusing on preventing further spread and exposure, rather than finding where cases came from. They do that by reaching out to people who may have been in close contact with a COVID-positive patient, and by giving advice on what to do and what not to do so people who have the virus don’t spread it further.

“If [the tracers] call, be nice to them,” Goldberg said. “They’re just trying to map it out. I promise there’s no secondary intention there.”