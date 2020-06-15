PHOENIX ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - As Arizona COVID case numbers continue to soar, hospitals are seeing their emergency rooms fill with sicker and sicker patients every day.

Arizona’s Family has talked to Dr. Frank Lovecchio through this entire pandemic. He works at both Banner and Valleywise hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

We asked him what he’s witnessing in the emergency rooms and intensive care unit as the COVID numbers keep increasing. “Did you see people die from this, this weekend?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.

“Yes. There have been a few deaths I know of this weekend,” Dr. Lovecchio said.

Behind the Arizona statistics making national headlines, are the families suffering. Lovecchio says he is watching his patients with COVID-19 declining faster than ever, like an older man he cared for this weekend.

“He asked if he could make a call in the hospital. It was very tragic to hear him say goodbye to his god kids and grandchildren who you could really tell loved him,” he recalled.

Just over the last two days state data shows the number of Arizona COVID patients on ventilators, in the ICU, in the ER, and inpatient have been the highest they've ever been.

And according to data from DOMO Data Solutions, Maricopa County is leading the entire country in new cases compared to seven days prior.

“There’s a lot of counties in our country that are much bigger than us and we’re leading the pack,” said Lovecchio. “Over the last two weeks we’ve increased our testing by about 50%, and unfortunately our positive rate has increased by 82%.”

Dr. Lovecchio said, while he hasn't seen somebody test positive again for COVID, he's now seeing patients who had the disease coming back to the hospital with complications. “Most likely there’s going to be some permanent damage depending on how sick you were, and we are starting to see suggestions of that,” he said.

Arizona state representative Greg Stanton tweeted Sunday that per capita, Arizona's infection rate is now more than three times higher than New York state.

State health officials reported more than 1,100 new cases in Arizona on Monday alone. That brings the statewide total to more than 36,000 cases.