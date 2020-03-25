PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix Children's Hospital doctor has tested positive for the coronavirus, the hospital tweeted Wednesday morning.

"This employee followed best practices and is recuperating at home. No patients, families or fellow employees were exposed to the virus, per local and federal health authorities," according to the tweet.

A statement from the hospital says the doctor treated one patient in one of its ambulatory clinics on Friday, but was not showing any symptoms at the time and "adhered to best practices, which included standard precautions, for infection control." The doctor did not see any other patients in person last week, the hospital said. "Per guidance from the CDC, Maricopa County Department of Health and our precautionary measures exercised in the clinic, exposure is unlikely."

Phoenix Children's Hospital said the doctor started experiencing symptoms Friday evening, after he was off work. "Our physician is self-isolating and recovering at home. It is believed the doctor was exposed to the virus in a community setting," the hospital said.

No other providers or PCH staffer have shown symptoms of COVID-19, according to the hospital, nor have any patients.

As of Wednesday, there were 403 coronavirus cases throughout the state, more than half of them (251) in Maricopa County.

FULL STATEMENT FROM PHOENIX CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

"Phoenix Children’s has just learned that a physician at one of our ambulatory clinics has tested positive for COVID-19. As part of our commitment to transparency, and to ensure our community has the most up-to-date and accurate information, we are sharing all pertinent details in this statement and will update our website and social pages as new information emerges.

"The physician treated one patient in clinic on Friday and did not examine any other patients in person last week. The provider was not symptomatic while working on Friday and adhered to best practices, which included standard precautions, for infection control.

"Per guidance from the CDC, Maricopa County Department of Health and our precautionary measures exercised in the clinic, exposure is unlikely.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Phoenix Children’s has notified the family and other staff members who had contact with the physician.

"The doctor began showing symptoms late Friday evening, March 20, while off-duty. A test for the coronavirus was performed that came back positive. Our physician is self-isolating and recovering at home. It is believed the doctor was exposed to the virus in a community setting.

"Our providers are on the front lines of an unprecedented public health emergency. They are abiding by all guidelines issued by national and local health authorities. In addition, we have implemented strict restrictions for visitors and patients and daily screenings of our employees. No other providers or staff members have developed symptoms, and no patients have shown signs of COVID-19.

"We will continue to do our best to safeguard patients’ health, curb the spread of the virus and support our clinicians who are providing the best possible care in the most challenging of circumstances."