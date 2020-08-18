PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Some people are trading their masks for face shields, but an infectious disease doctor here in the Valley says the face shields may not be as effective as masks in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"There is no real protection from the face shields, in that current CDC guidelines do not recommend substituting face masks with the face shields," said Dr. Madhu Murthy with Nod Specialists.
Yet, those face shields seem to be popping up more in public. "Like all the time, especially working..." said Levi Whitehead. "We're enforcing it, and especially in the community I'm seeing it a lot more as well."
"The transmission from COVID-19 comes from respiratory droplets," said Dr. Murthy. "The face mask, when properly fitted, has really good evidence that it will prevent spreading of droplets."
He said the masks are more likely than shields to hold in those respiratory droplets. Dr. Murthy believes more research on face shields is needed before they should replace masks. Until then, if you want to wear a shield, he recommends wearing a mask under it.
Murthy said the shields can protect your eyes.
"My biggest concern is the lack of awareness," said Dr. Murthy.