PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the closure of many businesses, including salons, during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping up with one's looks may come down to doing it yourself.
Tracy Losel has been a registered nurse for 30 years and is the owner of Breathe Medical Aesthetics. She talked with Arizona's Family about some of the top skincare treatments women and men should not be doing themselves.
Number One:
"Administering anything that involves needles filled with neurotoxins or derma-fillers," said Losel.
Here are the problems with injections. You don't know if what you're buying off the internet is FDA approved, and while injecting, you could hit a nerve or blood vessel -- earning you a trip to the ER.
Number Two
"Trying to dermaplane yourself with a scalpel, not a good idea," said Losel.
One slip and again you could be heading for the hospital.
Number Three
"Hydrograde chemical peels -- hopefully you can't buy those on the internet, those should only be administered by a trained professional," said Losel.
You can burn yourself with chemical peels and possibly cause permanent damage to your skin, which could lead to scarring.
Number Four
"Use caution with the DIY food facial recipes, those can be harmful to the skin," said Losel.
Also, be cautious of pop-up ads you see on social media that are trying to sell you DIY skin and body sculpting devices.
"You can actually hurt yourself with some of the things they are recommending," said Losel.
So what are some of the things we can do at home? "Stick with your normal skincare routines," said Losel.
Wash your face every day, exfoliate twice a week, and wear your sunscreen, and don't panic.
"As women, we want to look a certain way, and when we do, it makes us feel good, but just hold out until you can get to a med-spa to get things done professionally," said Losel.
Many doctor's offices and med-spas are doing online orders and delivery and curbside pickup of products.