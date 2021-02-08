TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The oldest bar in Tempe could be the next coronavirus casualty.
Palo Verde has been closed since March of 2020. The owner, Charles Marthaler, only thought his dive bar would be closed for a few months, but it's going on a year.
In the meantime, Marthaler is delivering beer and alcohol to people around the neighborhood, but it's not enough to keep the bar afloat and his personal funds are tapped.
Despite the devastating impact it's having on his finances, Marthaler says he will not reopen until he feels it is safe for his customers, who he says are more like family. Well, on Sunday, a member of his "family" started a GoFundMe page, and in 24 hours it's generated a few thousand dollars.
