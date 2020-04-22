PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - DispatchHealth is a medical mobile care provider making calls daily in the Valley.
"Although in the midst of COVID crisis, people are still getting ear infections, UTIs, cuts and bumps and such so we are out in the community seeing patients," said Rebecca Rocho, marketing director for DispatchHealth.
Registered nurses or physician assistants are coming to your door in full personal protective equipment to take care of you but now they are going a step further for those most vulnerable in our community.
"Our providers are caring bags in their vehicles with that are stocked with staples," said Rocho.
They have items like toilet paper, water, sanitizer, boxes and cans of nonperishable food and medical supplies.
"Buying extra food supplies and delivering them to people’s homes, it's just a delight," said Kim Yeattes, vice president of Savior Hospice and Palliative Care.
One of the Valley companies partnering with dispatch health to make this all happen is Savior Hospice and Palliative Care.
"Beautiful thing about this is with companies coming together, we can keep people in their homes and provide a service that so many folks need to stay healthy and it’s all in the comfort of their own home," said Yeattes.
For DispatchHealth, their community partners are providing them with so much.
"We created a pantry in our office and it grew so big we moved it into one of our staff garages," said Rocho.
If you would like to donate or are a senior in need, - contact the request line immediately at this link https://www.dispatchhealth.com/locations/az/phoenix/
"This really works with our mission right care right place right time," said Rocho.