ANAHEIM, CA (3TV/CBS5) - Disneyland and other theme parks across California will remain closed at least through the end of 2020 due to California's requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.
California’s Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly provided an update on theme parks during a livestream on Tuesday, stating that theme parks are a higher risk setting for COVID-19.
A "higher-risk setting" means that that there is a random large scale mixing of people. That includes the fact that there are thousands of people who visit from all over world. Theme parks also have frequently touched surfaces.
In August, California released a tier system of how they plan to reopen parts of the state including theme parks.
Now, under the state's new guidelines, Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other theme parks will have to wait until their counties reach the least restrictive "yellow tier." Even then, the parks would only allow 25% capacity.
Smaller theme parks will be able to open outdoor attractions when their home counties reach the orange, or third, tier of the reopening roadmap. (Also with 25% capacity.)
Face masks would be required at all parks. You can watch the full livestream here.
Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock released the following statement:
"We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world. Nevertheless, the State of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities. Together with our labor unions we want to get people back to work, but these State guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands of people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community."
This news comes a month after Disney was forced to lay off 28,000 employees in both California and Florida.
October 20, 2020