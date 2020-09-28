[WATCH 3TV NEWS LIVE HERE]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disability advocacy groups across the Valley are urging Governor Doug Ducey to reconsider a voting process that would allow people confined to nursing homes and hospitals to vote this November election.
Advocates say because of COVID-19 and visitor restrictions at these facilities, they should be allowed to cast their ballots via video conference calls.
COVID-19 has uniquely impacted people living with disabilities because of the potential health risk, but now, according to the Arizona Center for Disability Law, they could be deprived of their right to vote.
“It’s definitely awful for people with disabilities and people in long term facilities. That individual who may not have hands, blind or may need assistance,” said Attorney Sey In.
“These are folks that are either immunocompromised or some other way quarantined in a facility,” said Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder. Fontes filed a lawsuit asking the court to allow some people to cast a ballot by video conference.
“What we essentially do is take a couple of iPads and do a phone call via video, they show us their ID, then we have a bipartisan board Republican or Democrat actually fill out the ballot,” said Fontes.
During the August primaries, the process was used, says Fontes, but then last week, Governor Ducey asked election officials to suspend the plan due to legal concerns.
“We want every eligible voter to vote; I want everyone in a long term care facility to vote. We are going to find a safe way for these election boards, already set to be inside these long term care facilities so that they can vote,” said Governor Ducey during a press conference last Thursday.
But the governor offered no details on how he proposed to do that with restrictions still in place at many facilities.
In the meantime, the County Recorder’s office is hoping a judgment is made before early voting- which begins next week.