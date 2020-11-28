NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dr. Jill Jim, Executive Director of the Navajo Nation Department of Health, has been named a member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board.
New board members were announced on Saturday as part of the transition team, which is preparing to implement Biden's plans to contain the coronavirus.
Dr. Jim, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, focused her career on preventing chronic diseases and addressing healthcare and health disparities among American Indians/Alaska Natives. She served urban and tribal communities for 18 years in non-profit, state, federal agencies, and most recently, tribal government where she serves as a cabinet member for the Navajo Nation Nez-Lizer administration.
The COVID-19 advisory board is co-chaired by Dr. David Kessler, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. The board will be consulting the Biden/Harris team as they develop implementation plans for day one.
“As COVID-19 surges across the country, I need a team advising me and a transition that offers diverse perspectives and viewpoints. Ms. Hopkins, Dr. Jim, and Dr. Michaels will strengthen the board’s work and help ensure that our COVID-19 planning will address inequities in health outcomes and the workforce,” said President-elect Biden.
Other members announced today were Jane Hopkins, RNMH, who was trained as a nurse in England, specializing in mental health, and Dr. David Michaels, an epidemiologist and Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University.