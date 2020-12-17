PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As more COVID-19 vaccine doses start to roll out across the country, it may pose a morality problem for some Catholics. The Catholic Church has given its official blessing on only two of the vaccines.
"The Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines are less problematic than the AstraZeneca one," said Father Ignatius Mazanowski with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix.
Father Mazanowski is the director of medical ethics for the Diocese of Phoenix. Along with other Catholic leaders in the country, he is behind an open letter to Catholics, calling only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines "morally acceptable." The letter claims the AstraZeneca vaccine used aborted fetal lines, or cells, in its development.
"These cell lines came from abortions about 50 years ago," said Father Mazanowski. "Those cells created other cells, created other cells, created other cells up into the present,"
But with access and availability an issue, Father Mazanowski said Catholics might not have a choice which vaccine they get, so that is why the church is making AstraZeneca an exception.
"If you don't have a choice, the church still allows the taking of the vaccine," said Father Mazanowski. "The need and the good of the vaccines themselves for society outweighs this problem."
It's a decision the Diocese of Phoenix said is no longer up to the church. It's up to the individual.
"Pray about it, the issue and the complexity of it and make your own decision," said Father Mazanowski.