PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major health care provider says it is adopting the latest CDC guidelines allowing those with COVID-19 who are experiencing mild and improving symptoms or are asymptomatic to keep working at its hospitals and facilities.
In a statement to Arizona's Family, a Dignity Health spokesperson said that facilities in Maricopa County are following CDC guidelines for COVID-19 positive health care workers to continue working.
Arizona's Family obtained a memo sent to Dignity Health staff members which stated that those who infected with coronavirus and feel well enough to work may request clearance to work from their manager. It adds that employees would need to wear an N-95 mask for 10 days after they tested positive.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure our employees can safely return to work while protecting our patients and staff from the transmissibility of COVID-19. The safety of our staff and patients is always our top priority; and we have tremendous gratitude for our dedicated care teams who have worked tirelessly to take care of our communities throughout the pandemic."
The news comes as the country experiences its latest wave of COVID-19 infection, as the omicron surges in the Valley and across the United States. More than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state of Arizona on Saturday and Sunday.
The CDC's latest guidance for personnel for those who have "mild to moderate illness" and are "not moderately to severely immunocompromised" says there needs to be at least seven days since symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, and that symptoms should have improved.
Those CDC guidelines were last updated on Dec. 23 and other states, like the California Department of Public Health have said they're following suit to help keep the health care infrastructure running in the midst of staffing shortages.