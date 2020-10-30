PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 6,000 Arizonans, that we know of, have died from COVID-19 complications. While new numbers are released every day by state health officials, an event in downtown Phoenix Friday night aimed at putting faces and names behind those statistics.

The Dia De Los Muertos vigil was organized by the group "Marked by COVID." It was founded by Arizona native Kristin Urquiza. Her father, Mark, passed away after being diagnosed with coronavirus over the summer. She wanted to honor him and create change to save lives.

Around 6 p.m. families began gathering to remember their loved ones including mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. Urquiza said more than 50 people submitted photos of their relatives that were on display, as well as flowers and candles. There were also 500 chairs to represent those we have lost.

In attendance was State Representative Athena Salman. She addressed the group, saying the vigil was a way to humanize the numbers at the most powerful place in the state.

Also among the crowd was mother and son Joyce and Todd Bailey from the Valley. Joyce's sister, Kathy, died after contracting COVID-19 this summer. Joyce also caught it and was in the hospital when her sister passed. Joyce says remembering the good times has helped in the mourning process. Kathy had a great personality, was funny and always joyful.

"Oh you know what I miss her so much," Joyce said. "And I looked at that picture with that beautiful smile on her face, when she was healthier. And I have good memories of her because she was my baby sister. There were four girls and she was number four."

"My aunt is in an urn now," Todd said. "And for my mom she really didn't get to grieve or process this very well. I didn't either, so this is just something that felt like we could come to and be among people that have been dealing with the same thing."

They also want to urge people that COVID-19 is very real and is something to take seriously.

According to the event invite, "the ceremony will include a traditional Mexican altar, as a reminder of the disproportionate impact this disease has had on LatinX communities."

Urquiza has been outspoken about how Governor Doug Ducey and the Trump administration has handled the pandemic. She also urged people to vote Friday night.