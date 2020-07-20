MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detention officers are raising concerns about COVID-19 in Maricopa County jails. The Maricopa County Law Enforcement Association [MCLEA] says more should be done to protect jail employees.
Benjamin Fisk, President of MCLEA, says the group represents officers and civilians working the county detention system. He says his colleagues are getting sick.
“The last I heard we had well over 200 people out sick,” says Fisk. “There are things that can be done that the sheriff’s office can do better and they're just not being done.”
Fisk says anxiety about the pandemic even led to violence last week. He says a riot broke out at the new Saguaro Jail when staff tried to combine two groups of inmates. Fisk says members reported inmates were concerned about becoming infected with COVID-19, so they started attacking officers.
“That led to the inmates throwing chairs and water bottles at the officers,” says Fisk. “This isn’t just something the inmates worry about. This is something the officers worry about taking home to their family.”
In the Saguaro Jail, not much separates the officers from the inmates.
“These aren’t your typical cells,” says Fisk. “They don’t have doors.”
The layout is part of a progressive approach to jail management called “direct supervision.” Fisk says direct supervision could be successful if there were extra staff and training. But, he says, the pandemic interrupted those plans.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office did not respond directly to these claims, but said Sheriff Paul Penzone would be addressing the COVID-19 situation in the jails later this week.
According to county data, 1,128 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus since May 1. Right now, there are 141 active cases in custody.