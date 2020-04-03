PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Governor Doug Ducey says no one should be evicted from their homes right now if they've been affected by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, but some tenants at Ocotillo Village Apartment Homes in Phoenix say they're still getting threats of being locked out by apartment management.
"I don't really have anywhere to go. And I don't know when they're going to come and tell me that I have to leave," said Keli Medlock, a resident at Ocotillo Village.
Medlock says he's lived at the apartment complex since last April, always paying the rent on time, every two weeks. Medlock worked as a chef at Sky Harbor Airport, but then he got a letter from his employer HMS Host, telling him that he'd be furloughed as fewer people took to the skies because of COVID-19. "I want to go back to work. I want to get through this like everybody else. All I'm asking for is just for some help and a little understanding," Medlock said.
But Medlock says his apartment complex, Ocotillo Village, hasn't been understanding. He says he currently owes $252 for a week of rent, but can't pay it until his unemployment checks start arriving. "If you don't have every week then they want to threaten about putting me out in the street," Medlock said.
Medlock showed Arizona's Family a text he received Tuesday, threatening him with a lockout. Other tenants who also lost their jobs because of COVID-19 say they're dealing with the same issues.
"They leave letters on our doors, they send us text messages telling us that, you know, we need to pay the rent or they're going to change the locks on us," said Mindy Caldera, a resident at Ocotillo Village who worked at Talking Stick Resort. Caldera says she brought up the issue of Governor Ducey's executive order delaying evictions to the property management. She got a text response, saying in part:"The anti-eviction order doesn't apply here."
"I've seen a lot of families have to leave with nothing but the clothes on their backs. I've seen some of my neighbors with their things in a shopping cart," Caldera said.
Arizona's Family tried to speak to someone in the leasing office in person, but the door was taped off. After calling the leasing office phone number, a woman identifying herself as Wendy said simply that Ocotillo Village was a hotel, and wouldn't address the issue of evicting tenants. In the Ocotillo Village lease agreement, the complex is referred to as "transient living accommodations."
Wendy referred Arizona's Family to Sunrise Management, which operates Ocotillo Village. No one answered multiple calls. The Arizona Department of Housing didn't answer if Ocotillo Village was exempt from the governor's executive order. Still, they advised tenants to seek rent assistance from the state and to get in contact with the county constable.
When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the governor's office said the complex could potentially fall into a gray area in the executive order, but more information was needed to find out for sure. Meanwhile, residents at Ocotillo Village worry about what comes next. "I'm scared," said Medlock the furloughed chef. "I don't know what to do. I'm reaching out for help."