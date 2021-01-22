PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona health department announced improvements Friday that will help people schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations. Simultaneously, hospital leaders reported seeing fewer patients battling the deadly virus but cautioned about challenges ahead.

Dr. Cara Christ, Director for the Arizona Department of Health Services, said fixes to some of the most annoying problems with the ADHS vaccine appointment system have either been applied already or will be applied very soon. Upgrades include an easier way to identify days with open appointments.

Starting Friday, people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the State Farm Stadium will be able to schedule their second dose appointment before leaving the lot, said Christ.

Plateau was the word of the day as hospital leaders were happy to report fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We’re still full, we’re still busier than we usually would be this time of the year even with the flu,” said Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer for Valleywise Health.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer of Banner Health, announced some hospitals would resume elective surgeries on January 25th as long as the procedures do not require more than one overnight stay or ICU-level care.

Both White and Bessel said they expect COVID-19 hospitalizations to tick down over the next ten weeks, but they warned of another potential surge.

“We continue to see news throughout the United States and other parts of the world about the virus and its mutations,” said White. “If we see one of the variants become dominant within the United States, we may see a surge in February and March.”

Bessel noted Arizona reached a grim milestone, surpassing 12,000 dead from the virus. She encouraged people to keep up mitigation efforts like mask-wearing.

“We are going to battle this virus every day in our hospitals,” said Bessel. “We are committed to saving as many lives as we can.”