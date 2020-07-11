PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The coronavirus pandemic didn't stop a grandma at a senior living community from attending her granddaughter's wedding Saturday.
The wedding of Jen Schroeder and Felipe Eniguez took place at Mariposa Point at Algodón Center in Phoenix, where Schroeder's grandma resides. Thanks to the senior living community, grandma had a front-row view of the ceremony that started at 7:30 p.m.
It has been a while since Schroeder has been able to embrace her grandmother.
"I haven't hugged her in six months, and that's hard. She's got a heart of gold. She loves you unconditionally," said Schroeder.
The ceremony was in the center's scenic courtyard. As a precaution, Schroeder's grandma was seated inside, where she could watch her granddaughter get married through glass windows. Attendees who were outside in the courtyard were socially distancing and wearing masks. There were a total of eight people in attendance.
Schroeder's grandma was overcome with joy being able to be present at her grandchild's wedding.
"I should probably cry because it means just the world to me that my granddaughter is such a loving person marrying a really special gentleman," said Schroeder's grandma. "And I know that they're going to be happy."