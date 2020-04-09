PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While the actual high school football season is still months away, spring football is a critical part of training for the upcoming season.

"Spring ball used to be in May, but it happens a month ago [March] all the way through May," Desert Ridge head football coach Jeremy Hathcock said. "When you lose four months of really training a kid one-on-one you’re really setting back a whole season."

Hathcock explained how spring football has moved from the practice field to online. "We're using Zoom or Webex through our district, so coaches will record their sessions, and then they’ll put them online to the kids," he said. "They’ll get on a Google Hangout, and then they’ll do a 15-minute talk and walkthrough. So, we’re using technology in every sense of the matter."

Technology helps cover all aspects of spring football, starting with using an app to track your workouts from home.

"We set them all up on a lifting app, so every day they have a no-weighted bodyweight lift that sets them up on timers for lift times, and sets them up on timers for rest times," Hathcock said. "As long as they push start, it's fine, and we're able to track if they do it or not, which is how we keep attendance."

Technology has also allowed the team to communicate virtually and work on bonding through digital platforms.

"If any of my players need something I am one click away, and that’s why we do our Google Hangouts so we can tell our players, 'Hey guys, if you need anything -- toilet paper -- you know, or anything, we're gonna run it to you,'” Hathcock said.

According to Hathcock, many Valley high school football coaches are rallying together to come up with the most effective training plan.

"I think most coaches that I’ve talked with, the Basha coach, talked to Mountain View, all of us coaches are really pulling together, which is kind of cool to see," Hathcock said. "We're all doing free clinics together. We're all jumping online together. It's really cool to be a part of the coaching community now because we're all in uncharted waters, so to speak."

As of right now, the high school football season is slated to resume as normal.