GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale is getting ready to reopen after shutting down due to the pandemic. They plan to open their doors on Friday, June 6, with new safety measures in place.
"We have been here diligently retooling the facility to meet all the safety and social distancing standards," said Don Ayers, general manager of Desert Diamond Casino - West Valley.
When you first enter, a thermal imaging camera will check your temperature. Employees and guests are required to wear masks. You will be asked to leave if you refuse to wear one. The gaming tables will have plastic shields acting as a barrier between players and the dealer.
"All of our team members have been trained on sanitation and safety. We have increased the number of hand sanitizer devices on the gaming floor," said Ayers.
Another major change is that the casino won't be open 24 hours. On Sunday through Thursday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Ayers said a crew will come in and deep clean every night when they are closed.