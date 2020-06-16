PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Economic Security says it is working to fix issues with unemployment benefits after some recipients didn't get their weekly deposits.

The issues started Monday when some people reported seeing a direct deposit payment of $0.00 from DES in their bank accounts. Others said they did not even see that.

In a statement released Monday night, DES said it is aware of the issues and is working diligently to resolve them.

Unemployment Insurance claimants have reported not receiving payments that were scheduled for today. Additionally, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants report seeing a benefit amount of $0.00 in the portal for this week. Our teams are actively investigating these issues, and are working diligently to resolve them. We have no additional details at this time.

This isn't the first glitch with unemployment benefits that DES has had. Back in May, a similar payment glitch affected 130,000 Arizonans. DES spokesman Brett Bezio said complicated coding was to blame for that glitch.

"The unemployment insurance programs require a lot of complicated coding, and as we move quickly to provide benefits to Arizonans in need, we are taking every precaution we can to minimize the disruption to their benefits," Bezio said.

It is not clear how long it will take to fix this new glitch or how many people were affected.