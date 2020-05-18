PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Monday, the Arizona Department of Economic Security [DES] announced that $519 million in state unemployment insurance [UI] and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance [PUA] were distributed to claimants last week.

On Monday, an additional $95.5 million was issued to state unemployment insurance [UI] claimants. As a result of people being able to apply for weekly PUA certifications through the PUA portal on Sunday, an additional $95 million will be issued throughout this week. With more people filing, the amount is expected to increase.

“The launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program last week has allowed us to provide additional financial support to unemployed Arizonans,” said Tom Betlach from the Office of the Director in a released statement. “The demand for this assistance is significant, and by continuing to distribute benefits to our communities, we can support families in need, as well as our state’s economic recovery.”

The PUA checks were given to people who applied between February 2 and May 2 and were ineligible for regular UI, but eligible for PUA. So they can continue being eligible, they must update their first claim in the PUA portal and file weekly certification for each week they want to claim benefits. Even if a person has already returned to work, they should complete this process for the weeks they want benefits. Individuals can go here to do so.

The quickest way to get PUA benefits is by direct deposit, which people can register for in the PUA system. Those who don't have direct deposit will get an Electronic Payment Card [EPC] from Bank of America.

