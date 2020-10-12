PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) is working with ID.me to allow people claiming unemployment to do so securely.

This new service with ID.me and DES starts the week of October 12 so Arizonans can access their benefits in a timely manner including claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. This move comes after a fraud alert on October 2 that was issued by DES according to their press release.

DES issued the fraud alert because some claims in Arizona and across the country resulted in identity theft since criminals were able to access claimants' information.

ID.me is a federal resource that allows you to prove your identity and be able to share it online safely. This can be used for government services such as filing unemployment, healthcare, ecommerce and financial services, according to their website.

"Prior to the launch of this partnership, the Department piloted the ID.me verification process with claimants whose PUA accounts were placed on hold based on a report of potentially fraudulent activity. Around 30,000 claimants whose applications had been flagged as a high-risk for fraud were sent instructions on how to verify their identities using ID.me."

In order for PUA claimants to receive their benefits, they must be verified through ID.me in order to be eligible. It's one step in the process that makes sure you are the one getting your money faster.

"To date, 18 percent of those potentially fraudulent claims have completed the ID.me verification process or contacted the Department to verify their identities, showing the significant amount of fraud being attempted. Within 5 business days after their identity verification was completed, DES processed their claims and lifted the hold on their accounts, released payment, or assigned the claim out for expedited adjudication of any non-fraud issues."

DES also states in their press release that if your claims have been flagged in the past to go through the ID.me verification process to move those claims forward.

If you are unable to claim your identity online, you can also call the unemployment call center at 1-877-600-2722.

To learn more, click here. If you want to report fraud, you can do here or call the DES Fraud Hotline at 1-800-251-2436.