PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Economic Security is holding up about a million unemployment claims because they might be fraud. That's according to director Michael Wisehart who admitted some eligible Arizonans may be missing out on much-needed funds as a result.

"We are going to continue to use a surgical knife to figure out where eligible individuals might be caught up in that," says Wisehart.

He says DES is sifting through 2.8 million unemployment claims. Wisehart says that number is suspicious given in a healthy economy there would be 3.4 million Arizonans at work.

"Obviously, that numerically doesn't make sense," says Wisehart.

Claimants who say they are not receiving their benefits are seeing the terms "in progress" and "active issues" in their accounts. Wisehart says "active issues" might signal a general discrepancy in the claim, for example, if a claimant was given severance or vacation pay or voluntarily quit their job. He says claims flagged for potential fraud will say "in progress."

"Both of those scenarios mean we that we are working through eligibility," says Wisehart.

Arizona's Family has heard from many claimants who say they have waited on hold with DES for hours to clear things up, but they have a hard time reaching a representative who can help them. Wisehart admits the agency is understaffed but says they went from 13 staffers answering about 500 calls a day to about 400 staffers taking more than 10,000 calls a day.

Gov. Ducey defends DES handling of unemployment claims The state has distributed more than $8.8 billion in state and federal unemployment aid to more than 1 million Arizona residents.

"Could we have done more? Certainly, there could have been more active recruitment out in the community," says Wisehart. "But we're hiring most everybody who presents as available and interested in doing this really important but really complex and really intense work."

Wisehart adds new hires must complete training before they can be on the job.

DES has paid out more than $10 billion in benefits to 1.2 million Arizonans, says Wisehart, though some claimants tell Arizona's Family they have not seen a dime or saw their payments interrupted. Wisehart suggested individuals who believe they are eligible for benefits should promptly provide additional information to DES when it is requested.