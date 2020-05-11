Unemployment benefits will be

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) is apologizing to people who filed for their weekly pandemic unemployment benefits, but did not receive their $600 federal payment.

DES is aware that there are claimants who filed weekly certifications recently that did not receive the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment benefit. We sincerely apologize and are working to correct this as quickly as possible.

Multiple viewers reached out to Arizona's Family by phone and e-mail, saying they received their state benefits, but not their federal on Monday. Payments were supposed to begin this week for eligible claimants.

Later Monday evening, DES tweeted that their staff is working hard to get this fixed and that claimants should expect payments sometime between Wednesday and Friday of next week.

Back on March 27, President Trump signed the CARES Act into law. That act created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for certain individuals who are not otherwise eligible for unemployment insurance, like those who are self-employed or independent contractors.

 

