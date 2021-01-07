PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The month of December has become the deadliest for Arizona since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 297 COVID-19 deaths Thursday morning, bringing the month's total to 2,488. July is now the second deadliest month, with 2,344 deaths. The deaths reported each day are largely from death certificate matching. Dec. 17 had the most recorded deaths of any other day, with 109.

December has been a grim month for Arizona. The month has seen 211,495 cases, more than double what was reported in November. That's also over 60,000 more recorded cases than September, October, and November combined (149,890).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Arizona leads the entire nation in the number of average daily COVID-19 cases per 100K people. According to the CDC COVID-19 data tracker, Arizona's average daily cases per 100K over the past seven days was 118.3. As of Wednesday, Arizona had the second-highest death rate in the country, with 128 per 100K, according to the CDC. Rhode Island tops the country with 176 per 100K.

Yesterday, Banner Health's top doctor, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, said in her weekly news conference that the next couple of weeks will be critical for Arizona's hospitals. Bessel urged Gov. Doug Ducey to implement stronger mitigation methods such as a statewide curfew and a mask mandate. Banner has stopped all elective surgeries and had to place some hospitals on diversion last week.

A spokesperson for Gov. Ducey's office released the following statement following the latest call from Bessel:

"The numbers we're seeing are serious. They're heartbreaking. Each number represents a human life. We know these numbers fluctuate, but clearly, they're going in the wrong direction. Unfortunately, numbers are going up across the country. States with strict measures in place and states that have few or minimum measures in place are all experiencing the same thing. Arizona's mitigation measures remain in place. Arizonans cannot let their guard down. They must remain vigilant, and we continue to urge Arizonans to follow ADHS guidance and make responsible decisions as we fight this virus. The situation we're in underscores the need to ramp up the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. As of today, more than 119,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Gov. Ducey wants those numbers to go up. We're confident they will. Our goal is to quickly and efficiently get the vaccine to every Arizonan that wants it."

Ducey's office says numbers are going up in all states, no matter the measures in place. Looking at CDC data released on Wednesday, Arizona still has the most average daily cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

California and Rhode Island finish out the top three. California has strict stay-at-home orders for specific regions. Rhode Island has ordered early closures and a stay-at-home advisory.