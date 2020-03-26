PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday morning reported eight deaths and 508 cases of coronavirus statewide. According to a press release from AZDHS, community transmission is now widespread.
Later in the day, Mohave Country confirmed its third case of COVID-19 and Pima County confirmed its second coronavirus death, bringing the statewide total to 509 and nine respectively.
There are currently coronavirus cases in 13 of the 15 counties in Arizona. Only Gila and Greenlee counties have not reported any cases. Thursday also marked the first time the day-to-day increase in Arizona has been over 100.
"Given widespread transmission, all Arizonans should expect that COVID-19 is circulating in their community," said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS Director.
The most cases are in Maricopa County with 299 cases. Four of the deaths have also been in Maricopa County.
The rest of the counties' numbers break down like this:
- Apache: 9
- Cochise: 1
- Coconino: 28
- Gila: 0
- Graham: 2
- Greenlee: 0
- La Paz: 2
- Mohave: 3
- Pima: 75
- Pinal: 35
- Navajo: 43
- Santa Cruz: 1
- Yavapai: 5
- Yuma: 4
The Navajo Nation has reported 49 cases but that number is not reflective of the overall state number.
There are still 33 pending tests and 403 people have been tested by the state lab, according to the health department's website. AZDHS says 347 tests have been ruled out. The agency said the number of people tested does not include those tested at private labs. The total number of positives, however, does include results from private facilities.
AZDHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and there could be additional deaths.
Follow the latest developments on coronavirus here.