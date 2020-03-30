PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They may not be playing games on the field, but the Arizona Diamondbacks continue to make a major difference in the community.

On Monday, the team announced the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is donating an additional $500,000 to help those most vulnerable in the current national emergency. This brings the organization's financial contribution to over $1 million, following a $550,000 donation earlier in the month.

“The needs in our community continue to grow, particularly in the healthcare industry and we feel it’s important to continue to give back to those heroes,” said Diamondbacks Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick. “We can’t help but be inspired by those who are sacrificing so much right now to keep us all safe and we want to continue to inspire others during these unprecedented times.”

This new donation will aim to bring relief to medical and healthcare professionals. The earlier donation of $550,000 went to numerous non-profit organizations focusing on emergency food supply and distribution as well as support for children of working healthcare professionals.

“We are fortunate to not only be in a position to continue to give back, but to be in touch regularly with those in the medical field who can help distribute these funds in a meaningful way,“ said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “Whether it is personal protective equipment, critical resources to support healthcare personnel or technology to provide virtual visits for those currently receiving care, we believe this money can make an immediate impact.”