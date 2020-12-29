PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This week thousands of nursing home residents in Arizona will start to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the federal government teams up with with CVS Health and Walgreens to offer on-site vaccinations at these facilities.

But at one long term care facility in Phoenix, a majority of their residents won’t be getting vaccinated right away, even though they all want it. “I was all hyped up to get the vaccine, and so are other people in my age group,” said Samuel Kritzstein.

Kritzstein and his wife Risa have called the Palazzo independent living neighborhood their home for several years. "We feel like we have been protected and taken care of,” said Kritzstein.

It's been a safe place off 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road where they are spending their golden years after raising three adopted children. "We are upset that, through no fault of the Palazzo, we have been dangled a piece of fruit in front of us that has now been yanked away, and it’s important fruit,” said Kritzstein.

Arizonans aged 75 and older could get the COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-January Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that Arizonans over the age of 75 will now be prioritized for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Even though Arizona has given priority for vaccines to long-term care facilities, Kritzstein, his wife and 300 other residents here aren’t yet eligible right away.

“First we thought that we’d be getting 450 residents and employees vaccinated tomorrow, but then we found out on Monday, just yesterday, that this is only around for skilled nursing residents and employees of skilled nursing,” said Mark Aronauer with Palazzo.

“We wanted it! We think of it, rightly or wrongly, as a potential lifesaver,” Kritzstein said.

Aronauer said in communities that offer all levels of care, vaccinating just a portion of residents still puts others at risk. “A housekeeper designated to skilled nursing is getting vaccinated tomorrow; a housekeeper working on assisted living floor is not getting vaccine tomorrow. That’s scary because they sit together in a break room, have lunch together,” said Kritzstein.

"It’s crazy, in my mind, to bring a group of people in here to vaccinate a sub-group of people, and you’re ignoring me, an 82 year old, who, according to statistics, is most likely to die from this. And I don’t want to get it, so help me,” said Kritzstein.

So why are certain patients being prioritized for the vaccine? The Palazzo and CVS said the state is in charge.

When we asked the State Health Department that question, we were told they don't have that information.