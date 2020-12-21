PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- CVS Health announced Monday morning they will be launching a COVID-19 vaccination program that would reach out to over 40,000 long-term care facilities to provide the vaccine.
This plan also includes Arizona which will start on December 28th in over 900 Arizona nursing and assisted living facilities in hopes of vaccinating 163,000 patients, according to a press release from CVS Health.
“[The] rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”
This news comes as Arizona Department of Health Services mentioned last week that they expected the vaccine rollout for long-term care facilities would come on the week of December 27th.
The vaccine will be rolling out to long-term care facilities will be starting December 21st in 12 states. Then on December 28, the program will be rolling out for 36 states including Arizona.
Earlier this month, the vaccine from Pfizer made its way to Arizona. The FDA also approved the process for the Moderna vaccine. Arizona is still expected to receive 119,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and an order has been placed for local allocators throughout Arizona. AZDHS expects the Moderna vaccine to arrive between Monday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 23.
“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company's next President and CEO on February 1. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”