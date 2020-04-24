PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Customers at some Valley hair salons are stepping up to help employees out of work. They've raised thousands of dollars to help hairstylists who are no longer receiving a paycheck.
Whitney Sessom is one of the many salon workers at Keep It Cut in Phoenix, that found themselves in a tough spot, without a paycheck.
"It was really scary there for a while, not knowing what the future held and if we would get paid because we are a small locally owned business," said Sessom. "It's terrifying not knowing."
But Sessom and her co-workers didn't have to suffer without an income very long, thanks to their generous clients. Keep it Cut offers monthly unlimited haircut memberships that run between $29 and $45. The owner of Keep it Cuts' six Valley locations sent an e-mail to customers, asking if they would keep paying their monthly dues, but have the money go to staff members now out of work.
Vince Licciardi is one of thousands of clients who stepped up to help.
"I would like to do more," said Licciardi. "I'm open to doing more and so the idea of giving back to someone in need in this way, to me, seems like just something I didn't even think twice about."
About 60 hairstylists and staff members benefited from the customer give back campaign, using the money to help pay rent and other bills.
"It was really cool to see that we make a difference in the way that they look, and they were able to make a difference in the way we felt during this time," said Sessom. "We're all in the same boat - in this together."