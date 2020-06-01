SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona businesses reopening after the lifting of the governor's stay-at-home orders are now facing the new challenge of a statewide curfew.

Although Governor Doug Ducey's emergency order allows people to shop at stores and eat out during the curfew hours, some business owners are concerned that a lack of understanding about the curfew's specifics will keep customers away.

Governor Ducey declares state of emergency following protests Governor Ducey announced on Twitter that after speaking with local leaders, he has declared a statewide Declaration of Emergency with a curfew in place starting at 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. and will expire at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8 unless if is extended further.

"I think that the word needs to get out that you can go out and eat and that restaurants are going to be open," said Fred Morgan, the co-owner of Fired Pie. "Because it is important to try to keep these businesses still surviving. There were a lot of us that were barely making it."

Morgan says his sales were down around 65 percent during the pandemic stay-at-home orders. Things were starting to improve, but then protests began to rock the state.

"In Tucson, we boarded up the whole building," Morgan said. The Fired Pie in Tucson had about $10,000 worth of damage after protests.

There's also a location in Scottsdale Fashion Square, which experienced rioting and looting Saturday night, but Morgan hasn't had a chance to survey the destruction yet.

"Who'd have thought Scottsdale Fashion Square would have had what they had? And we shut down early, and thank goodness got our employees out."

Now, several Fired Pie restaurants will be closing early because they don't expect customers to be coming due to the curfew.

Morgan says some employees have also expressed concerns about going to and from work, though travel for work reasons is also permitted under the emergency curfew.

According to the governor's office, the curfew will last until June 8th and is in effect from 8 PM through 5 AM every night. Along with patronizing businesses, you can also go food shopping, attend religious services, and care for family, friends, or animals under the order.